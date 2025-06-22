Enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure, nine-storey building and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTO

During the day on 22 June, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

For example, in the Nikopol district, the Russians fired with heavy artillery and drones. They also dropped ammunition on the settlements from UAVs. It was noisy in the district centre, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities.

As a result of the Russian attack, the infrastructure, a nine-storey building, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A private house caught fire.

In addition, the enemy sent a drone to the Mykhailivka community of Synelnykove district. The fire engulfed an outbuilding. The local residents' house was also damaged.

It is noted that no people were injured.