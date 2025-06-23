Consequences of massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: seriously ill patients were in burned-down private hospital, 6 people were evacuated. PHOTOS

Massive Russian shelling of residential and industrial sectors of Kyiv region caused fires and destruction last night, killing one person and wounding 8 others.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, Bila Tserkva and Bucha districts suffered the most. Unfortunately, two rescuers were injured during the repeated Russian shelling.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in a 2-storey hotel building in Bila Tserkva, where a private hospital is located. Emergency workers evacuated 6 seriously ill patients. The fire is being extinguished over an area of 1500 sq m.

Private residential buildings at several addresses are also being extinguished. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Private residential buildings at several addresses are also being extinguished. All relevant services are working at the scene.



























Information on the number of victims is being updated.