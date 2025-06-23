ENG
Russian strike on Kyiv’s high-rise building: 11-year-old girl and her mother killed. PHOTO

Among the victims of the overnight Russian attack on Kyiv is an 11-year-old girl.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office press center.

The death toll in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to nine. The latest to be pulled from the rubble were a 41-year-old woman and later her 11-year-old daughter.

Rescuers continue to clear the damaged building structures, under which people may still be trapped.

A house in Kyiv after shelling

