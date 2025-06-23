Netherlands calls for full support for Ukraine after Russia’s night attack on Kyiv

The Dutch Embassy in Ukraine has called for increased support after another massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

This is stated in a statement by the diplomatic mission on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"For those who fear that the NATO summit will not pay attention to Ukraine, Putin has an answer. Another night of Russian terror that killed at least six people," the embassy said.

The embassy added that support for Ukraine should be provided "in full force" for the sake of the security of both Ukraine and NATO allies.

As a reminder, as of 13.00 on June 23, 7 people were confirmed dead as a result of the Russian strike. The number of injured has also increased to 28 people.

On the night of June 23, Russian troops massively shelled Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones. The occupiers attacked Ukraine with 16 missiles and 352 drones.