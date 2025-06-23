Forged documents on having many children: draft dodger detained in Vinnytsia region – SBGS. PHOTOS

In Vinnytsia region, border guards detained a 32-year-old Ukrainian citizen who attempted to illegally leave the country using forged documents claiming he was a father of multiple children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

During passport control, the man presented foreign-format birth certificates for three children, claiming to be a father of a large family. However, two of the documents, allegedly issued in Tajikistan, showed signs of forgery and did not match the official document standards.





The man was denied permission to cross the state border. The border guards reported the incident to the National Police.The man is suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 336 of the Criminal Code - evasion of conscription during mobilisation,

Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - forgery and use of false documents.

Relevant procedural actions have been initiated.

