News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Four killed, three injured in Russian shelling in Donetsk region during day. PHOTO

As a result of Russian shelling on Monday, 23 June, four people were killed and three others were wounded in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

In the Pokrovsk community, Russians shelled the private sector and hit a civilian car with an FPV drone, killing a 55-year-old man and woman and injuring a man.

shelling of Donetsk region

In Kostiantynivka, Russians killed two men aged 25 and 65, wounded two other people, and damaged eight houses and a bus.

Amid constant Russian shelling, Filashkin called on residents of Donetsk region to evacuate to safer places.

