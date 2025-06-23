Homes, church, shops: Russians indiscriminately destroy Kostiantynivka – 24th SMB. PHOTOS

Russian forces continue to strike Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with guided aerial bombs, tube and rocket artillery, as well as fiber-optic FPV drones, destroying the city daily.

This was reported by the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB), cited by Censor.NET.

The settlement is one of the main targets of the occupiers’ summer offensive in Donbas. The enemy is attempting to break through to Kostiantynivka from three directions — from Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and the Pokrovsk-Bakhmut highway.

"One of the key flanks, Chasiv Yar, has been held for over a year under extremely difficult conditions by soldiers of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade, who prevent the enemy from breaking through to Kostiantynivka," the report states.

Alongside frontline pressure, the occupiers continue to strike the city with guided aerial bombs, tube and rocket artillery, as well as FPV drones using fiber-optic links.

"The Russians don’t care what they hit, whether it’s a residential building, a church, an administrative office, or a store, they are destroying Kostiantynivka indiscriminately," the brigade emphasized.

