ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4441 visitors online
News Photo Strikes on Kostiantynivka
1 768 2

Homes, church, shops: Russians indiscriminately destroy Kostiantynivka – 24th SMB. PHOTOS

Russian forces continue to strike Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with guided aerial bombs, tube and rocket artillery, as well as fiber-optic FPV drones, destroying the city daily.

This was reported by the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB), cited by Censor.NET.

The settlement is one of the main targets of the occupiers’ summer offensive in Donbas. The enemy is attempting to break through to Kostiantynivka from three directions — from Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, and the Pokrovsk-Bakhmut highway.

The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka

"One of the key flanks, Chasiv Yar, has been held for over a year under extremely difficult conditions by soldiers of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade, who prevent the enemy from breaking through to Kostiantynivka," the report states.

Read more: Russians tried to continue their offensive by bypassing Kostiantynivka, but failed - 93rd SMB

Alongside frontline pressure, the occupiers continue to strike the city with guided aerial bombs, tube and rocket artillery, as well as FPV drones using fiber-optic links.

The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka

"The Russians don’t care what they hit, whether it’s a residential building, a church, an administrative office, or a store, they are destroying Kostiantynivka indiscriminately," the brigade emphasized.

See more: Russian strike on house in Kramatorsk: number of victims rises to 5. PHOTO

The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka
The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka
The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka
The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka
The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka
The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka
The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka
The consequences of daily Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka

Author: 

shoot out (13842) Donetska region (4015) 24th separate mechanized brigade (83) Kramatorskyy district (339) Kostyantynivka (236)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 