Russians tried to continue their offensive by bypassing Kostiantynivka, but failed - 93rd SMB

Occupiers are trying to storm near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. They are using mostly small groups on foot.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske Radio by Denys Kardash, the chief sergeant of the 93rd Brigade's unmanned systems battalion, Kholodnyi Yar.

According to the military, the situation near Kostiantynivka is the most difficult. According to the OTG "Luhansk", on 17 June, the Defence Forces repelled an assault in the direction of Yablunivka - Oleksandro-Kalynove and destroyed 18 armoured vehicles of the Russian army.

"Everyone saw what happened with this assault. Most of the equipment burned down, and the infantry was completely suppressed. Yes, such assaults are very rare nowadays. Mostly they use small groups on foot - 3-4 people, sometimes ATVs, motorbikes. But this time, they sent in vehicles. I think they will try it not only here, but also in different parts of the frontline, because we are not used to such attacks. And they thought we would not expect it.

Plus, they are targeting our pilots, I think they had intelligence that there are few pilots there, and they simply will not survive such attacks," the military said.

"We also see that there is little equipment, mostly working from afar, these are tanks. Not combat tanks. They are tanks that are welded and serve as a transport, which is used in bad weather. Mostly they move there on ATVs and motorbikes. There was a large number of vehicles here, because this area is very interesting to them, they succeeded in something, and they thought to develop the offensive further bypassing Kostiantynivka, but they failed," Kardash added.

