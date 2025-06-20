Russian Federation is attacking most in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP

On June 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted 176 combat engagements with Russian troops.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Russian strikes in Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 55 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using five missiles and dropping 75 guided aerial bombs, and engaged 2798 kamikaze drones in the attacks. The enemy also carried out 5062 artillery attacks, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems.



The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Krasny Khutir, Sumy region; Novopil, Donetsk region; Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Kamianske, Plavni, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Ukraine at OSCE: Russia preparing new strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, nuclear infrastructure at risk

Defeating the enemy

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, six missile troops and artillery facilities, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Hostilities

Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks at the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. In addition, the aggressor carried out eight air strikes using nine combat aircraft and made 207 attacks, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Russians had well-developed intelligence network in Mariupol, they were calmly scouting everything - Deputy Commander of Azov Palamar

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, enemy troops attacked 12 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelenyi, and Stroyivka.

Two occupants' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Stepova Novoselivka.

There were 29 firefights in the Lyman sector. The enemy tried to advance near Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadia, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

Read more: Russians quickly reached Mariupol because they did not meet proper resistance - Deputy Commander of Azov Palamar

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 20 times in the areas of Petrivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 52 aggressor's assault attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Kopteve, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, and Novoukrainka.

Watch more: Soldiers of 92nd SAB used kamikaze drones to eliminate seven Russian soldiers and wound two more. VIDEO

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Bahatyr, Novosilka, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaypillia sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Malynivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, enemy units tried to advance once without success.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation sincebeginning of war - about 1,009,330 people (+1,090 per day), 10,954 tanks, 29,328 artillery systems, 22,860 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS