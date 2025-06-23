ENG
Russians attack Kharkiv region with drones: woman injured, cars damaged. PHOTOS

Russian military attacked Kharkiv region with drones: a civilian woman injured in Ivashky.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv and Derhachi District Prosecutor’s Offices of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Ivashky village

According to the investigation, at approximately 18:40 on June 23, the Russian army struck a private household in the village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, with an FPV drone. A 65-year-old woman sustained injuries and blast trauma.

Derhachi town

Also today, a Russian attack drone struck the town of Derhachi. Windows in apartment buildings and three cars were damaged. Preliminary findings indicate that Russian forces used a Molniya UAV for the strike.

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv region
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv region

