At night, drones attacked Moscow region: one of them hit high-rise building. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 24 June, Ukrainian drones attacked the Moscow region. Residents of Krasnogorsk reported explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

Locals say the explosions occurred around two in the morning.

"UAV at 01:57, there were two explosions. I woke up from the first one, and a few minutes later it hit the house opposite," witnesses said.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that the drones had been shot down, but information appeared on the Internet about the arrival at an apartment building. According to Russian public media, an apartment on the 17th floor caught fire. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Voronezh at night. Probably, UAVs attacked oil refinery



