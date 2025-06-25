American, who had been wanted since 1992 for sexual crimes against children, was detained in Kyiv region. PHOTO

Under the coordination of prosecutors and in close cooperation with the Cyber Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, a 66-year-old US citizen, who had been on the international wanted list since 1992, was detained in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to US law enforcement, the detainee, while working as a kindergarten director in Pima County, Arizona, committed a series of sexual offences against four children aged 4 to 9 years between 1984 and 1991. By the time he was sentenced by the Arizona Superior Court, he had left the United States and evaded prosecution by using false documents in the name of a Mexican national.

The location of the wanted man was established thanks to the use of digital technologies, in particular, the analysis of data from open sources. The man was living in Ukraine under a false identity in a private house in Kyiv region.

After identifying the person, law enforcement officers searched him and detained him at his place of residence.

Currently, prosecutors are preparing a motion to the court for a temporary arrest in order to further resolve the issue of his extradition. According to the information provided by the US authorities, the detainee is charged with 15 counts of criminal law.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General will continue to ensure the proper implementation of international legal cooperation in the field of criminal justice, in particular on the extradition of perpetrators of serious crimes, including those that infringe on the sexual freedom and inviolability of children," the Ukrainian side emphasises.