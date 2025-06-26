Bus with 54 Ukrainians overturned in Romania, - media. PHOTOS

Last night, a bus carrying almost 60 Ukrainian citizens overturned at the exit from the village of Tariverde towards Constanta (Romania).

This was reported by Fakti, Censor.NET informs.

18 specialised crews of the SMURD mobile emergency medical service, district emergency medical services and firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident. Traffic on the national road 22 was stopped in both directions.

According to the emergency services, no one was killed in the accident.

See more: Bus carrying Ukrainians overturned near Warsaw airport: there are casualties. PHOTOS

It is known that there were 37 women, eight men and nine children on the bus.

Preliminary, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned off the road. His body will be tested for alcohol content.

Local newspaper Ziua de Constanta published photos from the scene of the accident.

Watch more: In Warsaw, driver hit Ukrainian teenager on pedestrian crossing: boy died in hospital - media. PHOTO



















