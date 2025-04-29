ENG
Bus carrying Ukrainians overturned near Warsaw airport: there are casualties. PHOTOS

In the morning, two accidents occurred on the expressway near Warsaw Airport.

RMF24 writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

16 people, including a child, were hospitalised.

The accidents occurred on the S2 motorway near Chopin Airport in Warsaw.

First, a bus carrying citizens of Ukraine and Belarus crashed into security barriers at the exit from the S2 to the S7 highway and rolled over.

Later, during rescue operations, another accident occurred. A truck crashed into a fire brigade vehicle.

