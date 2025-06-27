ENG
UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
Night attack by Russian Federation: occupiers launched at least six strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging non-residential buildings. PHOTOS

On the night of 27 June, ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the attack, fires broke out and non-residential buildings were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov

"The Russians carried out at least 6 UAV strikes on the territory of the regional centre. The buildings of an industrial enterprise and the territory of a garage cooperative were damaged," he wrote.

According to the official, the attack caused fires.

Fortunately, Fedorov added, no people were injured.

