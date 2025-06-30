At night, enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: agricultural enterprise, houses and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTO
Russian invaders attacked the Synelnykivsky and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region at night.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the Malomykhailivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district. An agricultural enterprise and tractors were damaged.
Attacks continued in Nikopol district from evening until morning. The occupiers launched drones and fired from artillery.
They were targeting the district centre, Myrivska, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities. A private house and a gas pipeline were damaged.
