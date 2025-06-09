ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
One killed, one injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol district – RMA. PHOTOS

On June 9, the enemy launched attacks on the Nikopol area, targeting the district center as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka, and Tomakivka communities. The attacks involved UAVs and artillery.

According to Censor.NET, the information was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Nikopol district

"Unfortunately, one person was killed. Another man, aged 46, sustained injuries and was hospitalized in moderate condition," Lysak said.

A gymnasium, an agricultural enterprise, a tractor, and a truck were also damaged. Power lines were hit, and several grass fires broke out but were promptly extinguished.

Updated reports indicate that the morning strike on Pokrov community damaged a garage, a gas pipeline, and power lines.

Consequences of shelling in Nikopol district

Read more: Russia drop munition from UAV on Nikopol. Man was killed

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the aggressor targeted Malomykhailivka and Novopavlivka communities. They struck with a drone and guided aerial bombs. A car and a private house were damaged.

Read more: Russians attack car with drone in Kherson: 74-year-old man wounded

Consequences of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russians continue to strike civilian infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region

