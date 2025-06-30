At night, enemy attacked Odesa with UAVs: water utility workshop was destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of 30 June, Russian invaders struck Odesa with attack drones, destroying part of the water utility's infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of "Infoksvodokanal".

The shelling damaged several dozen vehicles, including repair crews' vehicles, an excavator, tankers and sludge pumps. These vehicles are used to respond to emergencies in the city.

The repair rooms where the auto electricians and motorists worked were also completely destroyed, along with all the equipment.

The water utility notes that the prompt actions of drivers and mechanics on duty helped avoid even greater losses. Employees were extinguishing the flames from the tankers on their own before the arrival of rescuers and have evacuated some of the surviving equipment.

"Although there was a lot of damage, none of our employees were injured. It will take some time to restore the equipment and repair shops. After this attack, the transport logistics and work of the water utility's emergency teams will be somewhat complicated," the statement said.

