More than 50 fires are burning in Mykolaiv region, three of them within city limits, - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Large-scale fires have broken out in Mykolaiv region, three of them are raging in the city.

This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that as of the evening, more than 50 fires have already been registered in the region, with a total area of more than 400 hectares.

"Three large-scale fires are currently raging in the city, where the fire has approached the residential sector due to gusty winds. In the Ternivka neighbourhood, where the approximate area is 10 hectares, the flames have damaged two residential buildings and three outbuildings. Firefighters are taking all measures, but strong gusty winds are making it difficult to extinguish the fires. Reserve fire brigades and water trucks have been deployed to extinguish the fires," the statement said.

