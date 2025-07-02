Enemy attacked Kupiansk with drones: one man was killed, another wounded, and agricultural enterprise was damaged (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

This night, Russian troops struck Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the village of Borivske, as a result of shelling (preliminary, 5 "Geranium-2" UAVs were used), warehouses, hay in bales and two minibuses caught fire on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. The fire, which is now contained, has reached 800 square metres.

Unfortunately, there is a dead and an injured person.

In the village of Voloska Balakliia, as a result of shelling (5 "Geranium-2" UAVs were also used), structural elements of a warehouse on the territory of an agricultural enterprise were on fire. The fire has now been extinguished. There were no casualties.

Later, the SES showed the consequences of enemy shelling.



























