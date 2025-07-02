Russian drone attacks Sumy: windows of minibus, cars and houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the evening of July 2, a Russian drone attacked the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Around 6:00 p.m., an enemy UAV attacked the Sumy community. There were strikes in the Kovpakivskyi district of the regional center," the statement reads.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

The blast wave damaged the windows of a minibus that was passing by at the time of the attack. The driver quickly moved the vehicle to a safe distance and evacuated the passengers — none were injured.

Windows in several private cars and a residential building were also damaged.

The area is being inspected. All necessary services are working at the scene.