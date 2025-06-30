Russia’s plan to launch offensive on Sumy region has failed to come to fruition; Ukraine continues active operations within Kursk operation – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia’s offensive in the Sumy region is not coming to fruition, and that this is the result of the work of every Ukrainian unit operating in that direction.

He reported this on Telegram after a briefing with the military and the Minister of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

"The front line, and above all the Pokrovsk direction. A sizeable grouping of Russian troops is concentrated there, with numerous assaults under way. I thank all our units, every warrior, for their resilience," the President said.

Separately, Zelenskyy added that the current situation in the Sumy region was also discussed.

"One week ago, we assigned our forces specific missions and defined lines to hold. As of today, all designated tasks have been fully accomplished. This is significant. Russia’s plan to launch an offensive in the Sumy region is not coming to fruition, and that is the achievement of every Ukrainian unit operating on this direction," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Ukrainian troops continue active operations within the framework of the Kursk operation, whose objective has been sustained for almost ten months.

During the briefing, there was also a detailed discussion on Ukrainian drones—funding, contract execution, production, and supply.

"Deep-strike drones, interceptor drones, every type of drone needed at the front line. We are ramping up the pace of production. In the near future, I will speak with European Union leaders about additional financing for drone manufacturing and joint production lines. Ukraine’s leadership in the technologies of war must remain secure," the Head of State added.

