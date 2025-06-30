Russia plans to scale up drone strikes on Ukraine, we are preparing our response – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a "significant increase" in domestic drone production.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"We’re preparing very thoroughly ahead of new talks in Europe. Today, I held a meeting with our military and the Ministry of Defense.

When it comes to drones – we’ll be boosting our own production. Today, we discussed everything related to procurement, contracts, and the full capabilities of our manufacturing sector. I will also talk to our partners about new investments in Ukraine – in our weapons. The priority is drones: interceptors and long-range strike drones. Naturally, this means supporting the front and providing everything our soldiers on the frontlines need – everything that can effectively repel Russian assaults," Zelenskyy said.

"I’m grateful to all Ukrainian drone manufacturers – every developer, everyone actively working to advance interceptor technologies. This is critically important. Russia is investing heavily in its drone capabilities and plans to increase the number of UAVs used in strikes against our country. We are preparing our countermeasures," the president added.