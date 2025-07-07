Occupiers attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts in evening, leaving five people injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts with drones. Nikopol and Marhanets community were shelled with artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

A 66-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were wounded. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. A gymnasium caught fire - rescuers extinguished the fire.

The Malomykhailivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district was attacked by the Russian army with a UAV. Three people were injured - a woman and two men.

A fire broke out in 2 private houses and a dining room, which was extinguished. An agricultural enterprise was damaged.

See more: One person was injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS







