One person was injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

On 6 July, Russian troops shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring one person.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The Russians attacked Nikopol district about 30 times. They used drones and heavy artillery. The strikes hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka communities.

"There were several fires, dry grass was burning. Rescuers put out the fires. Infrastructure, a private enterprise, a shopping centre and a multi-storey building were damaged. Two outbuildings and one utility building were destroyed, and several others were smashed. Five private houses were damaged. Two gas pipelines and solar panels were damaged," Lysak said.

A 51-year-old man was injured in a UAV attack in Synelnykove district. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

"The infrastructure in the Mezheva community was damaged. In the evening, a private house caught fire due to a UAV hit," said the head of the administration.



