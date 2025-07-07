ENG
Drunk man launches firework from balcony in Kyiv: man faces up to 5 years in prison – National Police. PHOTO

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, police detained a 43-year-old man who launched fireworks from the balcony of a high-rise building while intoxicated.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET reports.

The incident occurred on Voskresenskyi Boulevard. According to witnesses, the firework explosion frightened residents of nearby buildings. A forensic and operational team arrived at the scene and quickly identified the offender.

Law enforcement found the Kyiv resident had a blood alcohol level of 3.11‰. He explained his actions as a desire to celebrate a family event. Police confiscated the used firework launcher from the scene.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restraint of liberty for up to five years.

