Kyiv attacked by drones at night: damage reported in three districts

Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with Shaheds at night. Damage was recorded in three districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

In the Desnianskyi district, as a result of the fall of the UAV debris, the facade of an administrative building, a gas pipe and an empty tank. The burning wreckage was extinguished. There were no casualties.

A car caught fire as a result of the UAV wreckage, and the fire was extinguished. The blast wave damaged the glazing of a non-residential building and nearby cars.

In Solomianskyi district, the wreckage of a downed UAV fell on a car wash. A car and a water supply pipe were damaged. There was no fire, and preliminary reports indicate no injuries.

In Holosiivskyi district, UAV debris damaged windows in an office building. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

A large-diameter heating main was also damaged as a result of the UAV debris. Utilities are already working to repair the damage. The damage to the 1-metre diameter heating main left about 500 buildings without hot water supply.

Among those cut off are both residential buildings and social institutions such as schools, medical facilities and departmental facilities. Window structures at one of the power facilities were damaged.

