Day in Donetsk region: Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kostiantynivka under attack, with deaths and injuries. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 7 July 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

A multi-storey building was damaged in Pokrovsk; a house was destroyed in Rodynske; a person was wounded and a moped was damaged in Hryshyne. In Novyi Donbas of Dobropillia community, 2 people were wounded and a car was destroyed. A person was wounded in Shylivka of Kryvyi Rih community. 3 houses were damaged in Zapovidne, Volodymyrivka and Nove Shakhove of the Shakhove community.

Kramatorsk district

According to the RMA, an administrative building was damaged in Lyman. In Andriivka, 3 people were injured and a car was damaged. In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, 2 people were killed, a house was destroyed, and 2 more were damaged. In Kostiantynivka 2 people were wounded, 17 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

4 houses were damaged in Siversk.

