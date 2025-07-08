31st SMB fighters withdraw from ’pocket’ north of Rivnopil in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Soldiers of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) have successfully withdrawn from a tactical encirclement north of Rivnopil, Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project on 8 July, Censor.NET reports.

"A prolonged episode of holding a difficult section of the front, surrounded on three sides, has come to an end. All troops who had been stationed there managed to withdraw safely, with only one sustaining a minor injury during the withdrawal" the report states.

The analysts noted that the garrison on this part of the front had not engaged in combat frequently over the past month and a half, as Russian forces had shifted their offensive efforts toward the highway and through Novopil.

However, DeepState adds that before that, there were fierce battles and even mortar crews were forced to engage in small arms combat.

"In general, the soldiers of the 31st Brigade showed resilience and held out much longer than necessary. Another feat of the Ukrainian infantry, and many things at the front depend on them," the analysts added.

