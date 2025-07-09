Speaker Johnson on sanctions: Putin has shown unwillingness to be reasonable, we must send him message
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson commented on the possibility of new sanctions against Russia.
This was written by journalist Ostap Yarysh on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
Johnson spoke about the bill on sanctions against Russia: "Vladimir Putin has shown an unwillingness to be reasonable and to talk seriously about mediating a peaceful settlement, and I think we need to send him a message - that's my view."
