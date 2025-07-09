ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7520 visitors online
News Photo U.S. sanctions against Russia
2 567 36

Speaker Johnson on sanctions: Putin has shown unwillingness to be reasonable, we must send him message

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson commented on the possibility of new sanctions against Russia.

This was written by journalist Ostap Yarysh on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Johnson spoke about the bill on sanctions against Russia: "Vladimir Putin has shown an unwillingness to be reasonable and to talk seriously about mediating a peaceful settlement, and I think we need to send him a message - that's my view."

Read more: There are many in House of Representatives who support package of sanctions against Russia, - Speaker Johnson

Yarysh's post about Johnson

Author: 

sanctions (2101) USA (5829) Johnson Michael (69)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 