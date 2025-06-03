There are many in House of Representatives who support package of sanctions against Russia, - Speaker Johnson

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he and many congressmen support the bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, which was prepared in the Senate.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the New York Post.

"There’s many members of Congress that want us to sanction Russia as strongly as we can. And I’m an advocate of that," Johnson emphasized.

As a reminder, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expects the US Senate to impose new sanctions against Russia before the G7 summit, which will take place on June 15-17 in Canada.

Graham-Blumenthal bill on sanctions against Russia

On April 1, it became known that a bill on new sanctions against Russia was introduced in the US Senate. According to the document, a 500% tariff may be imposed on imports of goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and other raw materials.

The proposed measures are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and creating additional obstacles for countries that continue to trade with Russian energy resources.

The initiative was presented by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

As of now, the bill is supported by 82 US senators out of 100.

