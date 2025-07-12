ENG
Rucsists strike Nikopol: one woman killed, two people wounded. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 12 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Another tragic news. A 27-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol. The enemy killed her by shelling the city with heavy artillery. Our condolences to the family... Two more people were wounded. A 35-year-old man was hospitalised in moderate condition. The 86-year-old victim is undergoing outpatient treatment," the statement said.

Shelling of Nikopol
Shelling of Nikopol
Shelling of Nikopol

Private houses, outbuildings, cars, and power lines were damaged.

