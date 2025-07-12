Russia attacked with drones and cruise missiles at night. Air defense shot down 344 enemy targets - Air Force

On the night of July 12, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 597 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from different directions and 26 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., air defense shot down 344 enemy air attack vehicles:

319 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type;

25 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, 258 simulator drones were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

One missile and 20 strike UAVs were recorded in 5 locations, and the downed drones fell at 19 locations.

See more: Russian attack on Lviv: 46 houses and buildings of the Lviv Polytechnic damaged, 28 people need to be evacuated. PHOTO