Russian attack on Lviv: 46 houses and buildings of the Lviv Polytechnic damaged, 28 people need to be evacuated. PHOTO

A meeting of the emergency commission was held in Lviv after the nighttime Russian attack.

This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one person was hospitalised as a result of the enemy attack, his condition is stable.

"Most of the damage is in the Zaliznychnyi and Halytskyi districts. 46 houses were damaged, more than 500 windows were smashed. 15 apartments are uninhabitable - 28 residents have been offered temporary free accommodation in a hotel. 20 cars were also damaged. Three buildings of Lviv Polytechnic, city courts, and more than 20 small and medium-sized businesses were also damaged," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 12 July, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Lviv. Houses, a kindergarten, dozens of cars, and the roof of a non-residential building were damaged.