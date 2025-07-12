Enemy launched combined strike on Lviv: houses, kindergarten and dozens of cars were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 July, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on Lviv. Houses, a kindergarten, dozens of cars were damaged, and the roof of a non-residential building was on fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, and the mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

"A two-storey residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Metropolitan Andrii Street in Lviv. The entrance is partially destroyed. There was a gas and water leak," the statement said.

Kozitskyi noted that there were no deaths or injuries.

The explosions were heard in several districts of the city. There were hits, in particular on Metropolitan Andrii and Olena Stepanovna streets. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Residents were in shelters," said Sadovyi.

Several people were given first aid on the spot.

In addition, the roof of a non-residential building was on fire in the Zaliznychnyi district. The area of the fire was about 200 m². Several buildings, including residential ones, and a kindergarten were damaged, many windows were smashed, and dozens of cars were damaged.

"The contact network was also cut. As a result, trolleybuses 22, 30, and 32 will not run in the morning. All the necessary services are working on the ground," Sadovyi said.

Read more: Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Lviv region with missiles and drones: industrial facility in Drohobych district was hit







