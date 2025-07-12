From night to morning, Russia shelled Kupiansk: four civilians were injured. PHOTO

On 12 July, from approximately 01:00 to 08:00, Russian forces shelled the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. Four civilians were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

"Around 01:00, a Russian FPV drone hit a high-rise building in the city, causing a fire. A 72-year-old man was injured and suffered burns.

Later, at around 02:00, Russian troops shelled the settlement again. The type of weapon is being established. A man and a woman were injured.

In the morning, at around 08:00, the Russian army carried out an air strike on Kupiansk, as a result of which a 69-year-old man sustained an explosive wound.

Read more: Rucsists strike Nikopol: one woman killed, two people wounded. PHOTOS



