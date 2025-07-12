Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: three dead and four wounded. PHOTOS

During the day on 12 July, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipro region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and attacked with drones. The Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrove, and Pokrovsk districts were affected.



A woman was killed and three other people were injured as a result of hostile attacks. A man is hospitalised. Two women are undergoing outpatient treatment.

See more: At least four people were killed and five wounded as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

A multi-storey building and 17 private houses, 12 outbuildings, and cars were damaged. Infrastructure and an industrial enterprise were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. There were several fires.



Unfortunately, there were also losses in the Synelnykove district. The enemy killed two people there - a man and a woman. There is also a wounded man. He received the necessary medical assistance.



The enemy hit the Velykomykhailivka and Mezhova districts. They used UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles.

See more: At least four people were killed and five wounded as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

In addition to the car, a field of wheat was burning. Seven private houses were damaged.



















