News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Enemy struck Dnipropetrovsk region with KAB missile: woman was killed. PHOTOS

On the morning of 13 July 2025, Russian troops attacked the Velykomykhailivska district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a multiple rocket launcher.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"An 88-year-old woman died in the Velykomykhailivska district in the Synelnykove district. The enemy sent anti-aircraft guns to the village. A fire broke out in a private yard. A summer kitchen and a garage were on fire. The fire was extinguished by the rescuers. Five local houses were damaged," the statement said.

Dnipropetrovsk region after the attack by KAB
