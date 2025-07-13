Enemy struck Dnipropetrovsk region with KAB missile: woman was killed. PHOTOS
On the morning of 13 July 2025, Russian troops attacked the Velykomykhailivska district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a multiple rocket launcher.
This was reported in the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"An 88-year-old woman died in the Velykomykhailivska district in the Synelnykove district. The enemy sent anti-aircraft guns to the village. A fire broke out in a private yard. A summer kitchen and a garage were on fire. The fire was extinguished by the rescuers. Five local houses were damaged," the statement said.
