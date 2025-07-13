Man threw grenade at police officers who responded to call in Kyiv region: five law enforcement officers were injured, attacker was killed. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, a man threw a grenade at police officers who had responded to a call about domestic violence. Five law enforcement officers were injured, and the attacker himself was killed.

This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, Censor.NET reports.

On 12 July, at 22:33, an 18-year-old girl reported to the police that her father was threatening her and her family with a grenade and firearms in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka.

Police officers from the Bucha District Police Department and special police forces arrived at the scene.

In the course of stopping the offence, the law enforcement officers entered the house and at that time the offender detonated a live grenade and threw it towards the police. After the explosion, in order to stop the offender's illegal actions, the police officers fired shots in the direction of the attacker. The 41-year-old suspect died at the scene.

Five police officers sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the grenade explosion. The victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

During the search of the attacker's house, four pistols, a pyrotechnic grenade, a hunting rifle and a knife were found and seized.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives and attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer (Part 1 Article 263, Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

SBI officers continue to work at the scene.