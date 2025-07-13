Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts with drones, artillery and KAB missiles: woman was wounded, houses were damaged, and fires broke out. PHOTOS

During the day on Sunday, 12 July, Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used fpv drones, heavy artillery, dropped ammunition from UAVs and struck with a KAB.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

A 73-year-old woman was injured in hostile attacks in the Nikopol district. She will be treated at home.

The shelling caused several fires in the area. A garage, a truck and dead wood were on fire. The fire engulfed two outbuildings, some of which were damaged. Seven private houses, solar panels, gas pipelines and a power line were damaged.

According to updated information, after yesterday's attacks, two more local residents sought medical assistance. They are a 15-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man.

In addition, in the evening, the occupiers attacked the Velykomykhailivka community of Synelnykove district with a KAB. As a result, there was a fire. In the morning, a woman died there.