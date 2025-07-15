Occupiers attack Shostka at night: medical facility damaged, 14-year-old girl injured. PHOTO

On the night of 15 July, Russian invaders attacked the Shostka community again. According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The strike damaged the building of a medical institution, apartment blocks and private houses.

"The extent of the damage is being clarified. Liquidation of the consequences is ongoing," Hryhorov concluded.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the enemy attacked a medical facility in Shostka around 1 am. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out.

In addition to the hospital, several high-rise buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.

Rescuers extinguished the fire and inspected the area. A child was preliminarily injured.

Later, Hryhorov said that the victim of the night attack in Shostka was a 14-year-old child. The girl sustained glass shrapnel wounds when she was running for cover. She was hospitalised and is being treated by medics.

"Preliminary, the enemy launched three rocket attacks on the city. Apartment blocks, private houses and a building of a medical facility were damaged.

"The enemy is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Civilians and children are suffering," added the RMA chief.



