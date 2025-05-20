5 653 7
Explosion occurred in Shostka, Sumy region: Russian Federation launches ballistic missile
An explosion occurred in Shostka, Sumy region, on the evening of May 20.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared.
According to local media outlet Kordon.Media, the explosion occurred at 16:16.
"Shostka - the arrival of a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M," the local media reported.
No other details have been released by the RMA.
