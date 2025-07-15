At night, enemy attacked Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast with "Smerch" MLRS, wounding four civilians. PHOTOS

On 15 July 2025, at 00:30 a.m., the Russian army shelled Rodynske with "Smerch" MLRS. The attack hit a residential area, where four civilians were injured in their homes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

Two men aged 37 and 53 and 54 and 69-year-old women were taken to hospital. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, a closed rib fracture, shrapnel wounds, lacerations, multiple abrasions and contusion.

The occupiers' attack also damaged apartment buildings and outbuildings.

