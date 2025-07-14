One person killed in Russian artillery shelling of Kostiantynivka

On July 14, 2025, at 09:25 a.m., Russian forces carried out another shelling of the city of Kostyantynivka using tube artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostyantynivka City Military Administration.

"As a result of the enemy attack, one civilian, a woman, died from injuries incompatible with life at her place of residence," he wrote.

Additionally, damage was recorded to at least three private residential houses, whose residents suffered significant material losses.

Horbunov noted that it is currently impossible to conduct a detailed inspection of the scene and fully assess the scale of the destruction due to the high risk of renewed shelling, proximity to active combat zones, and constant presence of Russian drones in the air.