Zelenskyy listened to Klymenko’s report: New measures underway to combat crime. PHOTOS

Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a briefing from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

The President announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the head of state was briefed on the active operations of the National Guard of Ukraine units alongside other components of the Defense Forces, as well as on the security situation in frontline and border regions.

"Specifically, we discussed the work of NGU units in the Donetsk direction, the use of drones, and the protection of our frontline logistics. We are preparing new measures to ensure safety in Ukrainian communities and to counter crime," the president added.

