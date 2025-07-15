Two people killed in Russian shelling of Kupiansk district. PHOTOS

On 15 July, two people died as a result of Russian strikes on the Kupiansk district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At around 4:30 PM, an FPV drone struck a private residential area in Prykolotne village, Kupiansk district. Residential houses were damaged. A 67-year-old man was killed, and two others, a woman and a man, suffered severe shock.

At approximately 7:25 PM, Russian armed forces struck Kupiansk. A 69-year-old man was killed.

