Enemy strikes ambulance with drone in Kharkiv region: two medics wounded. PHOTO

An attack drone hit an ambulance in the Kharkiv region. The police are documenting the consequences of the enemy shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, two medical workers were injured in the attack.





"On 16 July, at about 09:00 a.m., the Kupiansk District Police Department received a report that an enemy FPV drone had hit an ambulance on one of the crossings. Two medics aged 53 and 59 were injured in the shelling. They refused to be hospitalised," the statement said.

An investigative team, explosives experts, and forensic experts arrived at the scene.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.