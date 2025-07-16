ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8210 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
237 0

Russians struck Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia region twice – RMA. PHOTO

On 16 July, the Russians struck twice in the territory of the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

"As a result of the attack, a blast wave and debris destroyed houses, damaged cars and nearby buildings. Preliminary, there were no casualties," he said.

Consequences of Russian shelling in the Polohivsky district

See more: Russians dropped GAB on Dobropillia center in Donetsk region: 2 dead, 26 injured. People trapped under rubble (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (14103) Zaporizka region (1337) Polohivskyy district (69) war in Ukraine (3274)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 