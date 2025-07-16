Russians struck Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia region twice – RMA. PHOTO

On 16 July, the Russians struck twice in the territory of the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

"As a result of the attack, a blast wave and debris destroyed houses, damaged cars and nearby buildings. Preliminary, there were no casualties," he said.

