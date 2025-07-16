Russians dropped GAB on Dobropillia center in Donetsk region: 2 dead, 26 injured. People trapped under rubble (updated). PHOTOS

On the evening of July 16, Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the center of Dobropillia in Donetsk region. The strike hit the area near the "Avrora" store. There are casualties and injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and volunteer Denys Khrystov (Holandets), according to Censor.NET.

Lubinets said the occupiers dropped the bomb precisely when people were returning from work.

Rescuers, medics, and military doctors are working on the scene — the local hospital cannot accommodate everyone, he noted.

"Just 10–15 minutes ago, there was a strike in the center of Dobropillia, near the ‘Avrora’ store. There are many victims because it was rush hour, the city’s main street in the evening," Holandets said.

See more: Russians strike Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: fire and rescue unit damaged. PHOTOS

"This is another deliberate strike on civilians. Russia is a terrorist state waging war against peaceful Ukrainians and destroying lives even far from the front line.

The world must finally recognize: terrorism will not stop by itself. Concrete decisions, increased pressure, and action are needed!" Lubinets emphasized.

See more: Enemy strikes ambulance with drone in Kharkiv region: two medics wounded. PHOTO

Updated at 7:20 PM

"2 killed, 14 wounded, these are the preliminary consequences of the strike on Dobropillia. Russians again deliberately hit a crowded place — a shopping center downtown. This time they used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb," the Donetsk RMA specified.

Preliminarily, about 30 retail outlets, 6 multi-story buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

People are likely still trapped under the rubble — the search for survivors continues.

Read more: Russia massively attacked Kirovohrad region with "shaheds". Fields caught fire, house windows damaged (updated)

As of 7:50 p.m., the Regional Military Administration (RMA) clarified that there is one confirmed death and 21 injured.

Fifty-four retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

As of 9:00 p.m., the death toll has risen to 2, with 26 injured.





