Enemy has once again struck Seredyno-Budska community in Sumy region, - RMA. PHOTOS
Over the past few days, Shostka district has been under daily shelling, and on 16 July, the enemy attacked the Seredyno-Budska community once again.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.
Russians are targeting residential areas, destroying the homes of civilians.
"Punctured roofs, damaged walls, burnt-out houses are the consequences of another shelling. Fortunately, there are no casualties. Each such strike is another proof that Russia is deliberately terrorising civilians along the border. All crimes against civilians are being recorded by the relevant services," the statement said.
