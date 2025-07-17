ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10721 visitors online
News Photo
238 0

Enemy has once again struck Seredyno-Budska community in Sumy region, - RMA. PHOTOS

Over the past few days, Shostka district has been under daily shelling, and on 16 July, the enemy attacked the Seredyno-Budska community once again.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

Russians are targeting residential areas, destroying the homes of civilians.

"Punctured roofs, damaged walls, burnt-out houses are the consequences of another shelling. Fortunately, there are no casualties. Each such strike is another proof that Russia is deliberately terrorising civilians along the border. All crimes against civilians are being recorded by the relevant services," the statement said.

Read more: Russians hit Seredyno-Buda community in Sumy region with MLRS: man is wounded

Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region

Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region

Author: 

shoot out (14119) Sumska region (1344) Shostkynskyy district (40) Seredyna-Buda (8) war in Ukraine (3288)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 